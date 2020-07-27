SAN LUIS OBISPO — A second San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department patrol deputy has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy developed symptoms on July 23 while in quarantine at home for a known exposure to a person with COVID-19. The test came back positive on July 25, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A total of five Sheriff’s deputies have tested positive for the virus — three correctional deputies and two patrol deputies. Four are recovering at home and one has returned to work.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to monitor all staff for symptoms of COVID-19 at least once per shift, and isolates and tests anyone with symptoms.

In the jail, the total number of inmates who have tested positive remains at four, with no inmates testing positive over the weekend. Per Public Health guidelines, the outbreak at the jail will be considered over when there are no new cases 14 days from the date of the last positive case, which was July 22. The Sheriff’s Office continues to quarantine, monitor and test all exposed inmates.

