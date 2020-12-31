After nearly nine months of “pivoting” their business model due to the pandemic, Jack Creek Farms is closing its doors until California can re-open to tourism.

In a company statement released on Wednesday, Dec. 31, the local farm explained, “after running the numbers, it is costing us more to stay open than if we were to temporarily close. We made this hard decision to ensure we are still around on the other side of this pandemic.”

And they are not alone; local businesses along the Central Coast have had to make the difficult decision to either stay open as long as financially possible or close with hopes of re-opening when the dust has settled.

Jack Creek Farms is offering a Storewide Sale – everything is Buy 1 Get 1 FREE!

The farm asks for the community to help to empty its shelves and “fill your pantry with local favorites.”

Local items include:

· Chaparral Gardens Infused Vinegars

· Central Coast Creamery’s Cheeses

· Pistachio Factory Pistachio Butter

· Alle Pia Salami

· Bren’s Seasonings

· Mehlenbachers Taffy

· Grove Provisions Olive Oils

· Body Bean Hand Sanitizer

· Balm Standard Lip Gloss

They also have truffles, fudge, old-fashioned sodas, dried fruit, simple syrups, maple syrups, maple candy, infused honey, honey sampler flights, seasonings, jams, jellies, BBQ sauces, pepper jelly, bacon jam, whole kernel popcorn, candy, bread mixes, loose leaf tea.

In addition, they have kitchen linens, cookbooks, cutting boards, crocks, spatulas, wooden spoons, and other home goods.

They are offering to hold items that are prepaid by credit card. Items not listed on their online store are not included.

Jack Creek Farms is located at 5000 Highway 46 West in Templeton and will be open Friday, Jan. 1, thru Sunday, Jan. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Or visit them online at jackcreekfarms.com















