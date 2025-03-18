PASO ROBLES — The 4th Annual Joint Paso Robles Olive and Lavender Festival will be held on Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Downtown City Park. Celebrate 21 years of the Olive Festival and 17 years of the Lavender Festival with tastings, demonstrations, and tours. Enjoy local olive oils, lavender products, and a complimentary Olive Oil Gelato from We Olive. Immerse yourself in the aromas and beauty of the festivals, featuring local farmers and unique displays. Don’t miss this free event presented by Sunshine Olive Oil.
About The Author
Paso Robles Press
Articles published by Paso Robles Press may be publicly submitted press releases, contributed articles, staff reports, or other forms of media not specifically authored by a member of our News Staff.
