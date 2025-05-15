Templeton native brings decades of experience and a passion for youth engagement to the museum’s next chapter

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Children’s Museum has announced the appointment of Teresa Dellaganna as its new executive director. A fourth-generation Templeton native, Dellaganna brings over two decades of leadership, event management, and community engagement experience to the museum. Dellaganna already has strong ties to the Children’s Museum as she has been instrumental in organizing the museum’s annual Cioppino & Vino fundraiser, its largest and most vital fundraising event, in 2024 and 2025.

Dellaganna’s experience includes a diverse portfolio of projects across the Central Coast, including roles as event director for Hospice du Rhône and venue manager for The Monday Club. Her extensive background spans the wine industry, California fair industry, and nonprofit sectors. In 2024, Dellaganna was honored as

Templeton’s Citizen of the Year, recognizing her long-standing commitment to youth mentorship and volunteerism, including over 12 years as a local softball and baseball coach.

advertisement

Dellaganna plans to preserve the time-honored exhibits and community events that patrons have come to love, while also building out future programs and exhibits that rejuvenate and offer new ways to engage in play for children in the community.

“I’m deeply honored to step into this role,” said Dellaganna. “The museum is a cornerstone of our community, and I look forward to building upon its mission to inspire learning through play while honoring our local heritage.”

For more information or to support the museum’s programs, please visit pasokids.org

About the Paso Robles Children’s Museum

The Children’s Museum at the Paso Robles Volunteer Firehouse is a nonprofit 501(c) organization that serves childrenand families in the general public. The museum engages children in a joyful learn-through-play environment to inspire educational curiosity while honoring the heritage of our volunteer firefighters. They provide membership opportunities, birthday parties, and school and youth group programming. The Children’s Museum partners with other youth-based organizations and provides these Community Partners with free admissions and programs to the children and families they serve. The museum is located at 623 13th St. in the heart of downtown Paso Robles.

Feature Image: Teresa Dellaganna

Like this: Like Loading...