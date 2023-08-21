The timeless classic, starring Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor, and Debbie Reynolds, will again grace the big screen

PASO ROBLES — Get ready for a nostalgic cinematic experience as Paso Robles Park Cinemas and the Paso Robles Main Street Association presents the 1952 original “Singin’ in the Rain” on Sunday, Sept. 3. The timeless classic, starring Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor, and Debbie Reynolds, will grace the big screen at 7 p.m. as part of the Pajama Movie Night event.

Step into the magic of Hollywood’s Golden Age as the iconic film tells the story of the challenges faced during the transition from silent films to talkies. With performances that have left an indelible mark, the movie showcases the unmatched talents of its stars.

Your $12 ticket includes the show, popcorn, and soda, making for an all-inclusive evening of cinematic delight. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. sharp at Park Cinemas, located at 1100 Pine St. in Downtown Paso Robles. Seating is assigned upon ticket purchase.

Secure your spot now by purchasing tickets at the Park Cinemas box office or online at ParkCinemas.com. There’s limited availability, so don’t miss your chance to relive this cinematic gem. For further details, call (805) 238-4103. Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover are accepted for ticket purchases.

