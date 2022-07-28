Three suspects are wanted for a grand theft crime in Cambria

CAMBRIA — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of grand theft around 4 p.m. on July 22, which occurred at a business in Cambria — the business has requested to remain anonymous.

The victim reported a man entered the business with two women. While the man distracted the victim, the two women took a 14k yellow gold bracelet with sapphires and rubies. Sheriff’s Detectives are trying to identify the three suspects who were captured on surveillance video.

If anyone has information on this incident or the identities of the suspects, please contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.

advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...