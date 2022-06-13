Summer concerts are every Thursday through August 18

PASO ROBLES — Sound Investment, a central coast band known for their classic R&B and rock sound kicked off the 2022 summer Concerts in the Park season on Thursday, June 9, in City Park (Spring Street and 12th Street) in Paso Robles.

The five-piece band comprised of a group of talented musicians are local favorites known for their multi-genre covers and high-energy, danceable show. The Sound Investment concert was sponsored by Stifel Financial Services and Mechanics Bank.

Each summer, the Paso Robles REC Foundation and the City of Paso Robles collaborate to host a free concert series on Thursday evenings in the City Park gazebo. Hundreds of locals along with savvy visitors flock to the park for great music, food, drink, and dancing in a charming setting. Concerts in the Park will continue weekly on Thursday nights from June 9 through Aug. 18 (except for Thursday, July 28).

“Our concert series has become a favorite summer tradition among locals and visitors alike,” commented Lynda Plescia, Manager of Recreation Services for the City of Paso Robles. “We are so excited for the fantastic and diverse musical lineup that we have planned this season. There’s no doubt that City Park is the place to be on Thursday evenings this summer.”

The 2022 summer Concerts in the Park lineup will feature:

Thursday, June 16 — Earls of Tuesday (classic rock, soul, blues)

Thursday, June 23 — Carbe & Durand Trio of Incendio (world music, Latin)

Thursday, June 30 — Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band (country, rock n’ roll)

Thursday, July 7— Josh Rosenblum Band (pop, rock, soul)

Thursday, July 14 — JD Project (country, rock)

Thursday, July 21 — Garden Party (classic soft rock)

Thursday, Aug. 4 — Los Gatos Locos (Latin rock, R&B)

Thursday, Aug. 11 — Unfinished with the Beatles (Beatles tribute)

Thursday, Aug. 18 — Joy Bonner Band (rock, pop)

Season sponsors J. Lohr Vineyards, and Wines and Firestone Walker Brewing Company will be providing wine and beer. Water and soda will also be available for purchase during the concerts. All net proceeds from beverage sales support the Paso Robles REC Foundation, whose mission is to enhance parks and recreation in the city of Paso Robles.

For additional concert information, including available sponsorship opportunities, please contact Recreation Services at (805) 237-3987 or email lplescia@prcity.com.

Please visit prcity.com/concertsinthepark or facebook.com/PRCityRecreation for concert updates.

The mission of Paso Robles Recreation Services is to partner with the community to provide high quality, accessible, diverse experiences for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds. Paso Robles Recreation Services is located at Centennial Park (600 Nickerson Drive) in Paso Robles.

