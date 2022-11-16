Main Street Association hosting $1000 gift card tree drawing

PASO ROBLES — Downtown Paso Robles was alive last Saturday, Dec. 12, with the return of Elegant Evening. Hosted by the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association, the fancy night has been seen as the City’s first holiday event to kick off the season.

Elegant Evening has been postponed since 2020 due to the restrictions during the pandemic, except for an unofficial Elegant Evening that was held last year, hosted by local merchants. This year, the event returned in full to support of the downtown businesses.

“It was packed, and hopefully all the merchants were happy, and I hope all the customers were happy … The stores were beautiful,” said Executive Director of the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association Norma Moye.

Traditionally, the night is a chance for shoppers and merchants to dress up in their most elegant outfits and enjoy fine hors d’oeuvres and refreshments available throughout the downtown shops. Dancers, quartets, and a choir entertained guests as they strolled downtown.

North County Dance and Performing Arts ballet dancers were back in the downtown shop windows on display as live mannequins. The dancers were dressed in their costume attire for the annual performance of the Nutcracker. The 26th Annual Nutcracker performance will be at the Spanos Theater at Cal Poly this Dec. 1 through the 4.

“They were outstanding,” said Moye of the dancers who were on display.

Moye explains the Elegant Evening is the first chapter in the Christmas Story of Paso Robles. The elegant night starts the scene with the downtown merchants decorating and getting ready for holiday shopping. Next, Mrs. Claus comes to town on Friday, Nov. 25 to the Lights of Hope Holiday Lighting Ceremony in City Park. Mrs. Claus will flip the switch and turn on the more than 35,000 lights at the annual Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony. This year marks the 11th annual Paso’s Lights of Hope, a special fundraising event benefiting Cancer Support Community — California Central Coast. The lights will turn on and shine nightly through Feb. 19, 2023.

Once Mrs. Claus deems the City is ready for the big man in red, they return the following weekend for the 61st Annual Christmas Light Parade. Next will come the 36th Annual Vine Street Showcase and the 32nd Annual Teddy Bear Tea.

“I want to thank everybody that contributes to [these events]. It is greatly appreciated,” says Moye.

The Downtown Main Street Association is additionally hosting a drawing for a Christmas tree filled with $1000 worth of gift cards from local businesses. Tickets for the drawing are $20 and can be purchased at Bijou, Odyssey World Cafe, Kahunas, and Jade. The winner will be picked on Dec. 21.

For more information on the giveaway and events, visit pasoroblesdowntown.org

The Snow Queen posed inside the EarthTones Gifts, Gallery & Center for Healing. Photo by Camille DeVaul Elegant Evening attendees strolled through Downtown Paso Robles, dressed in their Victorian best. Photo by Camille DeVaul

