City makes progress on Golden Hill Roundabout

PASO ROBLES — An update on capital projects in the City was provided at the Paso Robles City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The Union Road and Golden Hill Road Roundabout has made progress with the perimeter sidewalks now under construction. The shape of the roundabout has been outlined and the dirt on the underlying road has been treated in preparation for asphalt paving.

The City would like to remind the public to adhere to the detours around the intersection through Ardmore Road or Golden Hill. For maps and more information on the roundabout project, visit prcity.com/1002/Golden-Hill-and-Union-Detour

Fire Station Three on Union Road has an expected completion date of May 2023, but City Staff stated supply chain issues could delay that completion. Fencing and electrical work are currently underway at the project.

The pickleball court complex at Sherwood Park is currently in the design process. The complex will feature seven courts.

A new event was approved for Downtown City Park. The City Council approved the Hanukkah Menorah Lighting to take place in the Park Gazebo on Dec. 18 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and is hosted by Chabad of Paso Robles. Attendees are invited to enjoy live Hanukkah music and the lighting of a 9-foot-high Menorah. Traditional foods such as potato pancakes (latkes), soup, and cookies will be provided.

The City Council unanimously approved to enter a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Central Coast Community Energy (CCCE) since the inclusion of the City of Atascadero into the agreement. Paso Robles originally joined CCCE in 2019 and began receiving service in January 2021.

According to the staff report, CCCE was established in 2018 to source clean and renewable electricity at competitive prices for customers throughout Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara counties. CCCE is locally controlled and governed by board members who represent each community served by the agency.

Paso Robles joined an MOU between CCCE and the cities of Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo and in February 2022, Atascadero also decided to join CCCE, requiring a new MOU to be approved.

The new MOU with CCCE was unanimously approved, and Mayor Steve Martin will be the primary policy board member.

Council then approved to rescind Resolution 16-141 — an agreement with the 16th District Agricultural Association (DAA or commonly referred to as the fair board) for the sale of a portion of Pioneer Park property. They rescinded the original agreement to allow for approval of an updated agreement which declares the City’s intent to sell the 5.6 acres of Pioneer Park, declare the property as exempt surplus, and finding that the action is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act.

Since 2015, the City and DAA have been working to finalize the sale. However, the Department of General Services (DSG) came back to the city saying the agreement could not be approved due to non-substantive or administrative issues that needed to be addressed.

At the Tuesday, Nov. 1 city council meeting, City Staff announced that negotiations between DGS, the City, and DAA reached an agreement, allowing the City to move forward with the sale.

The new resolution was unanimously approved with a 5-0 vote.

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

