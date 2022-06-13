Outdoor irrigation is limited to 3 days a week inside city limits

PASO ROBLES — On May 24, the State Water Resources Control Board adopted regulations requiring urban water suppliers to implement Level 2 demand management measures established in the agency’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan.

The City of Paso Robles does not have or anticipate having an actual water shortage, however, to comply with the State’s requirements the City is implementing Level 2 water demand management measures. The following new restrictions become effective June 10.

Outdoor irrigation is limited to two days per week according to the schedule below.

advertisement

Watering Zone 1: North of 13th St., Creston, Sherwood and Linne – Watering days are Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Watering Zone 2: South of 13th St., Creston, Sherwood and Linne – Watering days are Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Landscape irrigation is prohibited on Mondays

Outdoor irrigation is not permitted between the hours of 9 am and 7 pm, or 48 hours following measurable rain.

The State Water Resources Control Board has also banned irrigation of “non-functional” turf with potable water at commercial, industrial, and institutional properties.

In the coming weeks, the City will provide additional information to homeowners regarding these changes and help customers reduce water use.

Please visit prcity.com./conservation for additional information regarding Paso Robles’ 2022 water use restrictions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...