Join the fun on Sunday, Sept. 10, to support sanctuary’s mission of rescuing and caring for horses in need

PASO ROBLES — Don’t miss out on Redwings Horse Sanctuary’s 3rd Annual Block Party Fundraiser taking place this Sunday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band will be providing wonderful music throughout the day. There will be fine wine from some of Paso’s best wineries along with cold beer and delicious food served up by Chef Charlie.

Redwings would be remiss if they didn’t mention the most important part: the opportunity to get to know the amazing horses that call Redwings home. There will be demonstrations for everyone to enjoy and, of course, the silent and live auctions that will take place throughout the day! Don’t miss your chance to bid on a trip to France or a wine dinner for eight people at McPhee’s Bar Grill.

This annual event is Redwings’ key fundraiser, and the donations support medical care and feed for the horses for the year. Come for the love of the horses and contribute to supporting Redwings’ mission! Redwings seeks to eliminate the causes of equine suffering through educational and community outreach programs, rescue abused, abandoned, and neglected equines, and provide permanent sanctuary or selected adoptive homes for those equines.

advertisement

General admission tickets include:

Barbecue lunch by Cass Winery with beverage of your choice

A Govino reusable wine glass

Paradise Shaved Ice

Endless fun at the photo booth

And full access to demonstrations and a self-guided tour of the horses and their stories.

General admission tickets cost $50. Tickets are available for purchase at redwingshorsesanctuary.org or by calling the front office at (805) 237-3751.

Feature Image: Horses roam the Redwing Horse Sanctuary in Paso Robles. The facility will be holding its 3rd Annual Block Party Fundraiser on Sept. 10. Photo by Deb Hofstetter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...