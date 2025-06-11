PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is now accepting applications for seasonal employment and volunteer positions for the 2025 Fair, taking place July 16–27 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Temporary staff are needed to help provide a safe, clean, and welcoming experience for the thousands of daily fairgoers. Paid positions are available in several categories, including admissions, event staff, and stagehands.

In addition to employment opportunities, the fair’s Friends of the Fair volunteer program is actively recruiting individuals interested in contributing behind the scenes. Volunteers help manage exhibits, decorate fair buildings, and assist guests throughout the 12-day event.

Volunteer requirements include at least 10 hours during a pre-fair workday and a minimum two-hour shift during the fair itself.

Interested applicants can find more information and apply online by visiting the Applications page at MidStateFair.com

