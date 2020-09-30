Over $105,000 raised to support local cancer nonprofit Cancer Support Community – CA Central Coast

TEMPLETON – Cancer Support Community –CA Central Coast (CSC-CCC), a local nonprofit, held their 5th Annual Harvest, Hope, and Healing un-Gala and Auction on Saturday, August 22, 2020. The live stream event and virtual auction raised over $105,000 in critical funds needed to continue beneficial programs to local individuals touched by cancer.

Fundraising events such as Harvest, Hope, and Healing, help CSC-CCC’s staff and volunteers to continue their programming throughout the year and provide all of the services offered free of charge. In 2019, CSC-CCC had over 2,400 participant visits to support groups, education, healthy lifestyle activities, and counseling sessions.

Over $200,000 was raised last year, according to Shannon D’Acquisto, CSC-CCC’s Executive Director, and even though we didn’t expect those numbers this year, we’re pleased to be within 85% of our 2020 goal of $125,000.”

“This year’s Harvest, Hope & Healing un-Gala theme was “A Vision of Hope.” Hope is just what many of us need right now and what Cancer Support Community – CA Central Coast has always provided for its participants. While we were saddened we couldn’t have our in-person gala, we knew it was important to move forward with our event and to continue to raise money for the people we serve who are facing cancer,” said D’Acquisto.

“We received tremendous support from our community,” said Candice Sanders, CSC-CCC’s Development Director. “We had close to $80,000 in donation and sponsorships leading up to our virtual auction and event.”

Candice Sanders, CSC-CCC’s Development Director

“Sponsors were able to join in the fun with a “party in place” box that we delivered to their door the day of the event, which included local wine, spirits, cheese, sweets, and more,” according to Sanders. “The response to the party in place boxes was overwhelming, and people appreciated that we were able to bring the fun of our past in-person events while adhering to our community restrictions due to COVID-19,” mentioned Sanders.

Sponsors for the un-gala included Rava Wines + Events, Rancho Grande Subaru, Pear Valley Estate Wine, Erin Hearst, and Circle 6 Ranch, David, and Nancy Lacey, The Beckett Family & Peachy Canyon, J Dusi, Stephen Hearst, Thom Schulz, and Osborn Insurance Services.

“Overall, our un-Gala and auction exceeded our expectations. It was wonderful to see the community spirit as everyone banded together to help. Thank you to everyone for opening their hearts and sharing their resources so generously to help ensure that no one faces cancer alone,” shared D’Acquisto.

Couldn’t make it to the un-Gala and still looking to donate? Please visit https://charityauction.bid/CSCgala2020 to donate. For information about Cancer Support Community – CA Central Coast, please visit cscslo.org or call directly at (805)238-4411.





More about Cancer Support Community

The mission of Cancer Support Community-California Central Coast is to help those affected by cancer and their loved ones enhance their health and well-being. With a motto of “So that no one faces cancer alone,” CSC provides a professional program of emotional support as well as education in order for participants to learn vital skills that will enable them to regain control, reduce isolation, and restore hope regardless of the stage of disease. Fundraisers, private donations, and sponsors enable CSC to continue its work throughout the local San Luis Obispo County community and provide services free of charge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related