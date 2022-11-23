NORTH COUNTY — Before you break out the pots and pans and turn on the ovens, make room for your Thanksgiving dinner by participating in one of North County’s Turkey Trots this Thursday!

Date: Thurs. Nov. 24

Header: ECHO Turkey Trot

Where: Atascadero Lake Park

Time: 8am

Details: Join us for a 5K fun run/walk on Thanksgiving morning. Be sure to wear your best turkey costume as there will be prizes for adults, children and pets!

echoshelter.org/turkey-trot

Header: 17th Annual Turkey Trot

Where: Food 4 less Parking Lot, Creston Rd, Paso Robles

Time: 7am check-in

Details: Presented by the 2021 Boys CIF Wrestling Champions: 1st place medals for 10K run for each division (6). Divisions: Men, Women, High School, Middle School, Open, Masters, Tee shirts for the first 100 Runners, Best Turkey Costume Contest. Register online raceroster.com or day of.

raceroster.com/events/2022/65156/prhs-bearcat-wrestling-turkey-trot

