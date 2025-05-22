Fourth annual event draws over 13,000, adds concert, honors legacy, and raises record funds for law enforcement

PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Rodeo returned bigger and better than ever this year, drawing more than 13,000 attendees over the weekend and cementing its reputation as one of the Central Coast’s favorite rodeos.

Now in its fourth year, the event saw record-breaking attendance, an expanded schedule, and an impressive lineup of events, including everything from breakaway roping and team sorting to mutton bustin’ and bull riding. Hosted at the Paso Robles Event Center, the rodeo celebrated Western culture, community spirit, and law enforcement appreciation.

“This year was huge and probably the best rodeo we’ve had yet,” said Rodeo President and San Luis Obispo County Undersheriff Chad Nicholson.

A key new addition this year was a Friday night kickoff concert featuring country music star Easton Corbin, which drew approximately 4,000 attendees. Nicholson credited the success of the concert to early planning and a partnership with local promoter Todd Newman of Good Medicine Presents.

Photos by Chuck & Vikki Houck

“He [Corbin] played a concert on Friday night to get the weekend started … And that was great — it was a success for our first year standalone concert,” Nicholson said.

The rodeo itself saw a crowd of more than 8,000 on Saturday night. Professional competitors — some with national titles under their belts — praised the event’s organization, payouts, and overall experience.

Each year since its inception, the rodeo has increased in size and attendance, bringing families and competitors back year after year.

When asked if he ever thought the rodeo would have this reaction from the community, Nicholson said, “I hoped we would, but I didn’t think we would have it this fast, to be honest with you. The way the community has embraced it andI owe so much credit to all of our committee because they work so hard … I didn’t think in four years, it would be of this magnitude.”

Among the highlights of the weekend were events sponsored by local businesses, including barrel racing, bull riding, and open team roping. A new event, double mugging — replacing steer wrestling — proved popular with fans. Junior and high school rodeo athletes also had their chance to shine in a junior team roping event, giving younger cowboys and cowgirls a place in the spotlight.

The event wasn’t just about competition — it was also about community. The rodeo honored longtime public safety figure Bob Adams, who passed away in December.

Photos by Chuck & Vikki Houck

Beginning his career with the Paso Robles Police Department in 1974, Adams later became fire chief and returned as a police sergeant before retiring in 2005. Even in retirement, Adams continued to serve — as FEMA security manager, CCW coordinator for the SLO County Sheriff’s Office, and a committed member of the SLO Sheriff’s Rodeo Committee. Known for his leadership, compassion, and unwavering dedication, Adams was a mentor, father, friend, and pillar of the community. He is survived by his wife Cheri, brother Ed, daughters Jamie and Dawn, and cousin Al. His legacy of service and integrity will remain an inspiration to all.

As a tribute to Adams, his family was brought into the arena on a Clydesdale-pulled wagon provided by Tommy Harris of Harris Stage Lines.

“We honored him because he was a huge part of the rodeo committee. So much behind the scenes was done by him,” Nicholson noted.

The rodeo’s fan zone also saw significant expansion. Organizers increased the number of vendor booths from about 10 to 30, offering food, beverages, and shopping opportunities. Nicholson said they hope to grow this even further in future years, possibly transforming one of the fairground buildings into a full-scale vendor fair.

Importantly, all proceeds from the rodeo benefit the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation, a nonprofit that provides funding for local law enforcement agencies. These funds help purchase items that fall outside strict government budgets — such as K9 units, bulletproof vests, and vehicles.

In addition to raising more money than in any previous year, the rodeo also increased its scholarship program. Three $1,000 scholarships were awarded this year to local students: Madeline Hilton, Khloe Lombardo, and Audrey Higgins.

Despite the larger crowds and increased activity, Nicholson proudly reported zero fights, zero arrests, and a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere. Looking ahead, Nicholson envisions even more growth, particularly in fan amenities and vendor participation. However, one thing will stay the same: accessibility. Tickets remain $10 for adults and free for kids.

“[We want to] keep it extremely affordable for people and make it a family friendly event to where they can come and feel safe and have a great night of entertainment and just be able to enjoy the Western way of life, the sport of rodeo, and celebrate law enforcement. So that’s kind of our mission and vision for everything, and it’s gonna stay the course.”

To learn more about the SLO County Sheriff’s Rodeo and winners of the night, visit slosheriffsrodeo.com

Feature Image: A large crowd witnesses the opening ceremonies for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Rodeo in Paso Robles. Photo by Chuck & Vikki Houck

