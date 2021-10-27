A roundup of North County’s Halloween Happenings

Whether you’re looking for a good scare, free candy, or somewhere fun to show off your costume, North County has a variety of Halloween events this week suitable for all ages.

Paso Robles

The Ravine Slaughterpark Halloween Bash will be happening Oct. 27 to 30 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. each night at the Ravine Water Park. This 4-day event will be a spooktacular time with food, drinks, music, and haunted mini-golf! Friday and Saturday will feature a live DJ and a costume contest with a $500 cash prize! This is a family-friendly event! Admission is $10.00 admission, and Haunted Mini Golf is $10.00. Be advised there will be scary elements to the Haunted Mini Golf and surrounding areas!

The Castle Costume Ball Halloween Party will be on Friday, Oct. 29, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Tooth & Nail Winery. Come dressed in your Halloween best to be entered into the castle costume contest. Food and wine will be available to purchase, and music will be going all night. Let’s get spooky at The Castle! General Admission Tickets are $30 per person and $25 for wine club members.

Highlands Church is holding a Fall Spectacular on Oct. 30 from 3 to 7 p.m. Park and walk through the Trunk or Treat, where there will be a haunted house, carnival games, and face painting. Come hungry because Yabba Dabba Hot Dogs and Paradise Shaved Ice will be available for purchase. Prizes will be given for the best costume and decorated car. No tickets or RSVP are needed. Just show up ready to have a good time. For more information, contact the office at (805)226-5800 or email office@highlands adventure.org. Highlands is partnering with the US Army Recruiting office, Paradise Shaved Ice, Yabba Dabba Dogs, and Albertsons for this event.

Templeton

The Templeton Main Street Merchants will be hosting Their annual Trick or Treat on Main Street event on Friday, Oct. 29, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Walk along Main Street from Gibson to 8th St., and look for the pumpkin in the window so you can stop by with your little ones for Halloween treats. This is a family-friendly event, and admission is free.

Atascadero

Mark Russo Sr. is once again putting on a Spooktacular Haunted House featuring a “Lights, Sights and Frights Show” every night from 7 p.m. until about 10 p.m. through the rest of October at 7720 Cortez Ave.

The Haunt will host a haunted house at 5805 El Camino Real where “18 Rooms of not-so-pleasant fairy tales, legends, and nursery rhymes are represented in the worst possible way”. Buy your tickets online at thehauntinatascadero.com.

Downtown Trick or Treat will be taking place on Entrada Ave. for a safe, family-friendly event on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 3 to 6 p.m. The event is free to attend and will feature candy hand-outs from local businesses, a hay maze, food and beverages from local restaurants, costume contests for various age groups, a pet costume contest, a bounce house, and more!

