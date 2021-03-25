PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, Mar. 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) students will be conducting a training exercise in the downtown area. The exercise is part of a communications class to teach students how to use a portable radio and emergency communications plan.

CERT members will be identified by bright green vests and will be seen in the downtown park, City Hall parking lot, and in front of the Public Safety Center conducting their emergency response radio training.

Community members interested in emergency preparedness training can go to the North SLO County CERT website at northslocountycert.org. Upcoming classes will use a hybrid approach of virtual and small group training to ensure a healthy environment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related