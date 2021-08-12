‘Sensorio Gives Back’ Sunday, Aug. 22

PASO ROBLES — Visitors planning to experience Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio in Paso Robles will also assist in supporting two outstanding Fresno organizations providing services for children facing adversity and families experiencing food poverty when they visit during Sensorio Gives Back.

Benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California and Central California Food Bank, the special fundraising event at the outdoor art exhibition will take place Sunday, Aug. 22.

For each ticket sold to Light at Sensorio on this date, $20 will go towards supporting these local charities ($10 donated to each organization). The lauded exhibit by internationally acclaimed British artist Bruce Munro is currently viewable through Jan. 2, 2022.

Light at Sensorio is located at 4380 Highway 46 East, in Paso Robles.

For tickets and more information, visit sensoriopaso.com.

About Big Brothers, Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California is a mentorship program benefiting children who are facing adversity in the community, with a mission to develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of youth who deal with poverty, discrimination, or indifference on a daily basis. For more than 50 years, the organization has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life. As a result, big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, professionally supported matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 6 through 18. These one-to-one mentoring relationships help children build self-confidence and realize their potential, igniting the power and promise of youth. To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California, visit bigs.org.

About Central California Food Bank

Central California Food Bank is dedicated to ending hunger in Central California, providing food to more than 220 agencies in Fresno, Madera, Kings, Kern, and Tulare Counties. The organization serves over 280,000 people each month, distributing more than 40 million pounds of food in 2020. Central California Food Bank has also helped dramatically increase the amount of fresh produce distributed, thanks to the generosity of the local farming community, which has been critically important due to the ongoing challenges of diabetes and childhood obesity that are faced by many of the families served in the Central Valley. For more information on Central California Food Bank, visit ccfoodbank.org.

