Cancer Support Community-CA, Central Coast fundraiser, broke a record by raising over $50,000

On Sunday, May 2, the 13th Annual Tour of Paso Bike Ride benefiting the Cancer Support Community- CA Central Coast (CSC-CCC) broke a record by raising over $50,000!

The bike ride broke another record this year with 150 registered riders and the most 50 mile riders they have ever had registered.

Proceeds from the fundraiser directly benefit the CSC-CCC. This non-profit organization offers social and emotional support and health and wellness programs to local cancer patients, survivors, and their families free of charge.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., riders launched from the Omkar Medical Plaza at 1310 Las Tablas Road in Templeton. They rode their 50 or 26-mile trails through the backroads of Paso Robles’ wine country. Some highly experienced riders completed in under two hours, but all were back in time for their gourmet lunch provided by Niner Winery.

In past years the bike tour started and ended at Niner Winery who provided a sit-down gourmet lunch while awards were presented. Due to COVID, Niner Winery provided pre-packaged gourmet boxed lunches for participants to take home after the ride for the second year.

In addition to a sponsored lunch, participants received a complimentary bottle of J Dusi wine with a custom CSC-CCC label.

Paso Bike Tours provided complimentary CSC-CCC wine glasses and t-shirts.

Several local businesses and residents made donations to the CSC-CCC through the Tour of Paso Bike Ride Fundraiser.

Central Coast Home Health, who donated $10,000, was congratulated and awarded for being the top sponsor for the event.

Alexandria Robin raised $1,000 as an individual and was awarded as the top fundraiser for the event receiving a custom Tour of Paso jersey and a certificate to receive another bike jersey and a gift card provided by BooBoo Records.

“We have some people who love to go above and beyond, which is wonderful,” said CSC-CCC Development Director Candice Sanders.

This year, sponsors included Niner Wine Estates, the Beckett Family, Caliza Winery, Booker Wines, Power & Communications Engineering, Boo Boo Records, Zenaida Cellars, Dr. David Lacey, and J Dusi Wines.

Several local businesses and sponsors also formed teams, including: Paso Bike Tours, Peachy Canyon Winery, Thom Schulz in honor of Laura Coats, and the defending champions, Team SlabTown Rollers out of Cambria.

“People were so happy to be out. Everybody was in a great mood. Everybody had a great time.” said Jessica Main, the CSC-CCC Executive Director.

The fundraiser’s overwhelming success was much needed given the complications COVID created during 2020.

The CSC-CCC missed out on fundraising opportunities in 2020 to comply with COVID restrictions. Many were unable to donate as much as in years past, putting the foundation down about 40 percent in revenue.

Tour Paso Committee Board Director Mike Milby and other committee members Micki Parker, Ted Mueller, Elzi Miller, and Tom Schultz (Meritus member and founder of CSC-CCCC) helped with the SAG crew for the bike tour.

The crew drove throughout the tour, ensuring all riders were safe and provided help if anyone needed it.

Sanders said, “The ride helps us continue our programming throughout the year and provide all of our services free of charge. ‘Community is Stronger than Cancer’ is one of our mottos, and all of the proceeds from this ride and all of our fundraising events stay in San Luis Obispo county in order to help locals in our community.”

After such a challenging year, having the community come together and support the organization and surpass goals from pre-COVID gives the organization hope for what 2021 will bring.

For more information on how you can get involved or donate to CSCC-CCC, visit cscslo.org

