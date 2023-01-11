PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles Has postponed its community update on cannabis to a later date due to impending weather. A new date has yet to be set.City staff will provide the public with a status update on the development of a cannabis governance framework, provide a summary of the community survey results, and discuss the next steps in the process.

The meeting is part of the City Council’s ongoing evaluation of establishing a cannabis governance framework, including the potential legalization of retail cannabis storefronts. The City Council is anticipated to discuss the topic at its Jan. 17 regular City Council meeting.

To participate remotely, residents can livestream the meeting at prcity.com/youtube, and call (805) 865-7276 to participate in the question and answer portion of the meeting via phone. The phone line will open just prior to the start of the meeting and remain open through the end of the question and answer period.

