PASO ROBLES — Mark your calendars, as the City of Paso Robles is gearing up for its annual Creeks to Coast Clean-Up Day event, set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 23. This county-wide initiative unites volunteers of all ages with City staff in a mission to cleanse and rejuvenate the Salinas River, emphasizing the significance of healthy waterways and fostering community engagement.

Taking place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Larry Moore Park, located behind Walmart on Riverbank Lane in Paso Robles, this year’s Creeks to Coast Clean-Up Day promises to be an impactful and educational experience. In urbanized areas like Paso Robles, waterways often accumulate unsightly trash and debris, including plastic bags, cigarette butts, fast-food containers, mattresses, appliances, bikes, shopping carts, and even tires. This event serves as an opportunity for participants to actively contribute to the reduction of litter in the urban environment and witness firsthand the detrimental effects of littering and illegal dumping on the Salinas River.

The Salinas River plays a vital role in providing habitat for diverse wildlife, including fish, amphibians, and birds. However, a polluted water system poses severe risks to these ecosystems. With the impending arrival of winter storms, cleaning our waterways becomes especially crucial to prevent debris from flowing into the oceans. It is a collective effort that not only benefits the environment but also ensures the safety of future generations.

Historically, Creeks to Coast Clean-Up Day attracts around 200 volunteers, collectively removing nearly one ton of trash and debris annually. This includes items ranging from common litter to bulkier objects like mattresses, lawnmowers, broken shopping carts, and tires.

To participate, volunteers are encouraged to bring sunscreen, sturdy shoes, hats, and appropriate clothing for outdoor activities. The City will provide essential supplies such as protective gloves, water, disinfecting wipes, bags, snacks, and a well-deserved pizza party at the end of the event.

If you’re interested in joining this impactful community effort or wish to donate supplies for the event, please reach out to Kim Porter at (805) 227-7242 or via email at kporter@prcity.com. Alternatively, you can simply show up at Larry Moore Park on Sept. 23 and be a part of the positive change that Creeks to Coast Clean-Up Day brings to Paso Robles and its cherished Salinas River.

Feature Image: Before photo from a previous clean up in the Salinas River. Contributed Photo

