Great food, great wine, and great people made this Paso Robles event a big success

PASO ROBLES — A beautiful night under the harvest moon was held at the Paso Robles Event Center to support the programs and services of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast (BGCMCC).

Presented by Zenaida Cellars along with additional sponsors Pacific Premier Bank, John E.D. Nicholson Attorney at Law, Oak & Vine Wealth Management, Paso Robles Waste & Recycle, and the County of San Luis Obispo, over 100 attendees were treated to gourmet cuisine prepared by Chef Jeffrey Scott, along with wine donated by Zenaida Cellars, Hope Family Wines, Windridge Vineyards, J Dusi, Thacher Winery, J.Lohr, Chronic Cellars, and beer donated by Firestone Walker.

Mistress of Ceremonies Gina Fitzpatrick, CEO of the Paso Robles & Templeton Chambers of Commerce, kicked off the program and kept the evening fun and lively. Along with auctioneer Todd Ventura, they raised almost $75,000 from the Live Auction and the Fund A Need Appeal. Board Chair Dan Lillard reminded all the community leaders and business people in the crowd that the best way to support a healthy community was to invest in local kids. This resonated with everyone in attendance. Gene Runkle, BGCMCC treasurer and co-chair of the event, also warmly welcomed attendees and reminded everyone of the amazing generosity that goes into producing an evening of this caliber and encouraged everyone to support the donors who made the night possible.

In addition to the amazing four-course gourmet meal, paired with lovely Paso Robles wines, the highlight of the evening was the passionate presentation by former “Club Kid” Charlize Kee who shared why her experiences at the Boys & Girls Clubs allowed her to reach her great potential and inspired her to start working as a Youth Development Professional at the Tom Maas Clubhouse in Paso Robles. Her vulnerability and honesty about the experiences she has faced and how becoming a Boys & Girls Club member was a turning point in her life, touched everyone present.

The entire event was a financial success, raising over $120,000 to support the programs and services provided by Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast for local kids.

Feature Image: Pumpkins up for auction are shown at the 23rd Annual Winemaker Dinner. Photo courtesy of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast

