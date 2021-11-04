From “Trunk or Treat” to “Trick or Treat on Entrada,” among other events, the community came out to celebrate the holiday spirit

NORTH COUNTY — After 20 months of living through the pandemic, the North County kiddos were ready to come out for Halloween this year and “Trick or Treat” their hearts out, and the community was ready for them!

The Paso Robles Police Department, along with the Paso Robles Army Recruiting Station, held a Trunk or Treat in the parking lot of the Recruiting Station, and it was a big hit! Hundreds gathered for face painting carnival games and a haunted Army tent.

The free-family event was open to everyone and even included a best Halloween costume contest and best-decorated car contest!

One child dressed as a police officer ran by, saying, “this is the best!”

In Atascadero, the community came out for “Trick or Treat on Entrada,” where the downtown businesses set up a spooky night full of costume contests for the kids, groups, and pets, along with live music, a hay maze, lots of candy!

Hundreds of children with their parents participated in all the festivities, and many were overheard saying how much they enjoyed seeing the kids smiling faces once again!

Roxy Bragg, the owner of Indigo Clothing on Entrada, shared, “Holy Moly!! Trick or Treat on Entrada was an amazing turnout! Thank you to all the businesses who participated and made this rally for Atascadero happen!”

Mark Russo and his family outdid themselves once again this year with their annual “Halloween Spooktacular at the Russo’s.”

Hundreds visited the spooky house and were met by actors dressed in costumes, ready to give everyone a good scare!

“A huge thank you to everyone who visited our Halloween Spooktacular adventure and helped us share our Halloween Spirit! A big thank you to my family of role players. They did a great job helping to bring the Halloween experience to life,” Russo shared.

Until next year, the community has some great memories to hang on to and prepare for the festivities of the upcoming holidays!

