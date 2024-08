PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will hold a Ribbon-Cutting event to commemorate the official opening of Virginia Peterson Elementary School’s brand-new fully inclusive playground. Virginia Peterson Elementary families are invited to attend this special event.

The event will occur on Thursday, August 8, at 5:30 p.m., at Virginia Peterson Elementary at 2501 Beechwood Drive, Paso Robles.

