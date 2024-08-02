PASO ROBLES — California Highway Patrol (CHP) have identified the names of the two victims who lost their lives in the head on collision that occurred on HWY 46 on July 23.

Helmut Stich (83) and Karen Stich (72), both of Paso Robles died in the head on collision that left a third man in severe condition. According to CHP the victims were in a 2020 Hyundai. The injured driver of the other vehicle is a 59-year-old man from San Diego and was driving a 2005 Ford F350.

According to CHP, the Hyundai was driving in the westbound lanes at about 55 mph behind a tractor trailer. The Hyundai then tried to pass the trailer, and then collided head-on with the Ford F350, which was going at an unknown speed.

advertisement

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai sustained fatal injuries, and the driver of the Ford F350 was transferred to the Sierra Vista Medical Center.

According to CHP, impairment is not suspected to be involved in the accident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...