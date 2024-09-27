Templeton Link Crew wins Best Float for ninth year in a row

By Rosalie Villegas

Guest Contributor

TEMPLETON — The Templeton High School (THS) Homecoming Parade is always a highlight of Homecoming Week. On Friday, Sept. 20, the community traveled down Main Street as floats from the THS band, color guard, cheer team, football, grade levels, and clubs showed their school spirit.

The Homecoming Court sat in the backs of brand new pickups donated by Mullahey Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram from Paso Robles. Students had the chance to display their school pride during Homecoming. Peers of all grades joined together to support one another, compete, and cheer for their home teams, which fostered a sense of camaraderie and solidarity.

During Homecoming Day, there was a contagious spirit of enthusiasm and fellowship that permeated the Templeton campus, fostering a joyful and encouraging environment. Homecoming also provided an opportunity for alums to see the development and accomplishments of the current student body, catch up with their younger peers, and reflect on their high school experiences. Students, faculty, and parents assembled in front of Templeton Market to take in the parade’s performances as they danced for the judges. The sound of laughter was everywhere, and the younger children’s smiles were contagious. In Templeton, the Homecoming Parade is the pinnacle of fall.

Students at THS have a unique experience since they are the only school in North County to host a Homecoming Parade. The students are excited and thankful to participate in the parade each year.

One THS senior, Charlie Kline, said of his class’ performance, “A lot of practice went into it. I think we had it down. We’ve been rehearsing for about two weeks. It’s not too hard to remember, just muscle memory at that point.”

Templeton Link Crew has been the Best Float winner for the last eight years. This program helps young, prospective students become familiar with the school and lessen the anxiety associated with moving from middle to high school. This year’s theme for the parade was “Board Games.” The community saw many incredible floats this year, including Candy Land from the seniors, Hungry Hungry Hippos from the freshmen, and The Game of Life from Link Crew.

Evann Moore, a junior in Link Crew stated that, “It took about two weeks to prepare. There were about 34 of us on the float. It was awesome.”

During the halftime performance at the Homecoming game Friday night, Link Crew was announced as the first-place winner of The 2024 Homecoming Parade. Quinn John and Mark Mitchell were announced as Homecoming King and Queen.

In addition to their teaching responsibilities, many staff members volunteered countless hours to uphold this Templeton tradition. David Landers, in his 23rd year as the band director for THS and TMS, walked alongside the band, coaching musicians who performed “Rock You Like a Hurricane” by the Scorpions for the judges.

A special thank you to all the proud sponsors of the Templeton Homecoming Parade. Without them, none of this would have been possible.

Principal Jessica Lloyd of Templeton High School stated that “Mullahey Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram from Paso Robles donated seven brand new pickup trucks for our Homecoming Court to ride in. It was very generous. Our community is awesome.”

A huge thank you also goes to all the students, staff, parents, and community members alike who spent countless hours preparing for the parade.

Rosalie Villegas, a freshman at Templeton High School, is a guest contributor for The Paso Robles Press as part of our commitment to supporting local school districts and promoting local journalism.

Feature Image: Link Crew celebrates after being announced as the first-place winner of the 2024 Templeton High Homecoming Parade with their float themed to the “Game of Life.” Photo by Karver Goldsmith

Like this: Like Loading...