Contributions will be immediately doubled, significantly enhancing the future of Paso Robles students

PASO ROBLES — TeamPaso, a local nonprofit, is launching a matching gift campaign thanks to a generous contribution from Larry Martinek, founder of Mathnasium. This initiative — a partnership with the Paso Robles Unified School District (PRJUSD), Mathnasium, the global leader in math education, and the Paso Robles Community — delivers after-school math tutoring to Paso Robles students at no cost to them or their parents — doubling the impact of every donation.

Larry Martinek, co-founder and Educational Director of Mathnasium Learning Centers (1,176 active organizations in 11 countries), and his wife Lynn have invested over $500,000 to create Mathnasium of Atascadero, a solution to the math education crisis in North County.

The Martineks are now offering a $125,000 matching grant to fund TeamPaso’s ongoing operations and promote math education in North County. The Martineks live and operate out of Los Angeles and have no children in the North County school system. Their interest is in promoting the math education of children in California, the country, and the world whose families cannot afford the services of Mathnasium or any other after-school paid opportunities.

“Our children’s future is in serious jeopardy because over 84 percent of Paso Robles students are 2 to 5 years below grade level in math,” said Orlando Gallegos, executive director of Team Paso. “Most high-demand and/or high-wage jobs in coming years require strong math skills.”

“Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) is taking immediate action to address this need,” said Jennifer Loftus, superintendent of PRJUSD.

Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Computing, and other new technologies influence all market segments and industries, including agriculture, transportation, mining, medicine, energy conservation, and consumer goods. Without strong math skills, children will be left behind and unable to get jobs after school. The first after-school tutoring program started this past November and will grow to include thousands of students in PRJUSD.

Best known for teaching for understanding, Mathnasium shows students how to think mathematically. They build critical thinking and problem-solving skills that help children succeed in math and life. The Mathnasium advantage combines mental, verbal, visual, tactile, and written teaching techniques that address how each child learns best. Instructors connect with children individually, one instructor for every four students during each hourlong session.

“It’s a great plan for those who can afford tutoring,” Larry Martinek said. “However, many families in Paso Robles cannot. That’s where TeamPaso steps in. By offering free math tutoring services to students and their parents, we ensure that all Paso Robles students can succeed in life.”

For more information, go to TeamPaso.org

