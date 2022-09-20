Sand is available for residents who wish to make their own sandbags

PASO ROBLES — Rainfall amounts from current and anticipated winter storms could be significant, which may potentially cause local flooding. City Staff has taken preemptive measures to mitigate and/or reduce the flooding potential where possible (i.e., drain cleaning, etc.). The City continues to clean the storm drains and drainage pipes throughout the year to minimize the potential for flooding.

Should you wish to make sand bags to protect private property, the City has sand available at the City Streets Yard located at 1220 Paso Robles Street (refer to the graphic below). Please make sure to bring a shovel.

Empty sandbags are available for purchase at the following locations:

Burt Industrial Supply 2125 Golden Hill Road (805) 237-2471

Lowe’s 2445 Golden Hill Road (805) 602-9051

Blake’s Hardware 1701 Riverside Avenue (805) 238-3934

SiteOne Hardscape Center 1108 Paso Robles Street (805) 239-4317

Farm Supply 2450 Ramada Drive (805) 238-1177

For guidance on disaster preparedness (i.e., Flood Safety Checklist), please visit the City of Paso Robles Emergency Services website: prcity.com/432/Disaster-Preparation

Important Emergency Contact Information:

Emergencies Paso Robles Police Department 911 or 237-6464

Electrical/Power PG&E 1-800-743-5002

Storm/Street/Drainage Questions Department of Public Works (805) 237-3861

