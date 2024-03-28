Riders rally to raise over $52,000 for Cancer Support Community — California Central Coast

PASO ROBLES — Cyclists raced in the rain on Sunday, March 24, all in the name of supporting the 16th Annual Tour of Paso Bike Ride, which supports the Cancer Support Community — California Central Coast (CSC-CCC) in Templeton.

Following a holiday season that did not raise as much funds as previous years, CSC-CCC Executive Director Candice Sanders told Paso Robles Press that this year’s Tour of Paso fundraiser brought in more than their goal of $52,000 and she estimates they will raise close to the $60,000 mark.

Despite rain, thunder, and lighting in the forecast, riders made it back to home base at Niner Wine Estates before any downpour.

“I was panicking all week considering we’ve had the most beautiful weather like last weekend coming up to the past couple days,” said Sanders. “And then when I saw a chance of thunderstorms … I was like, oh no … We did last through the ride.”

The ride had both a 50-mile and a 26-mile option for participants, with a gourmet luncheon and award ceremony at Niner Wine Estates once the ride concluded at noon. This is the event’s 16th year and one of the nonprofit’s biggest fundraisers of the year. The money will stay in San Luis Obispo County and support families touched by a cancer diagnosis.

The mission of CSC-CCC is to help those affected by cancer and their loved ones. They offer support through numerous programs “so that no one faces cancer alone.”

Despite the chances of rain, over 100 riders came out to support the nonprofit, and over 450 individual donations were made by ride day.

“One of the things I think that’s most important for people to know that our services are open to anyone impacted by cancer,” adds Sanders. “Not just for the patient but also their whole family. Our services are always at no cost to them. They can find information about our programs and to sign up to become a member@cscslo.org.”

One of the top riders on Sunday was Nick Giancola, who lost his wife to cancer last year and who used the services of CSC-CCC.

“It was great,” said Giancola of their experience with CSC-CCC. “Free support groups, great people, good moderators.”

Since his wife’s passing, Giancola has delved into cycling so when his mom found out about the Tour of Paso fundraiser, he wanted to sign up.

While the next fundraiser for CSC-CCC isn’t until the fall, it is currently accepting applications for the Laura Legacy Scholarship. Created in the name and memory of Laura Coats, a loved teacher and philanthropist who was a proud supporter of CSC-CCC. Local high school seniors who have been impacted by cancer either for themselves or for a loved one, are welcome to apply. Applications are being accepted until April 1.

You can find more information on the scholarship at lauraslegacyscholarship.paperform.co/?fbclid=IwAR2WC8682dVweD3V9Ki7tgcHp0F4SLVp-8OpB6eeFheguDvxSS7Rc1WRRgM_aem_Ac_Nm1dOu3eUBqv6bXdJIhj7bfIUSoHNMY_cUHlCGbuJGuNN5qKx6GQegxbJSrW08AdwOoSymLcc8KKViAKDiQ9z

At The Tour of Paso on Sunday, awards were given out for the top fundraising team and top individual fundraiser. The award for Top Fundraising Team went to Saxum Vineyards. The award for Top Individual Fundraisers went to Joy and Paul Rosenbaum, Nick Giancola, and Gloria Martin.

More information on Tour of Paso and the CSC-CCC can be found here tourofpaso.org.

Feature Image: Top individual fundaisers for this year’s Tour of Paso are (from left) Joy and Paul Rosenbaum, Nick Giancola, and Gloria Martin. Photo by Camille DeVaul

