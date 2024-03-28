PASO ROBLES — The Nacitone Museum is seeking cooks, helpers, and demonstrators to participate in its Annual Dutch Oven Event on Saturday, May 11, coinciding with Mother’s Day weekend. The event will take place at the Nacitone Museum located at 68901 Jolon Road, Lockwood (Bradley).

The event will kick off at 12 p.m. with Dutch oven demonstrations, followed by dining starting at 4 p.m. Cook registration is open from March 15 to May 1. To register go to, eventbrite.com/e/dutch-oven-annual-event-tickets-860530839907.

Cooks are required to arrive by 12 p.m. or earlier to reserve their spot. Charcoal will be provided, and Dutch ovens may be available upon request.

In addition to the cooking festivities, the museum welcomes displays such as leather tooling, antique cars, wagon displays, and more from the 1800s to 1920s era.

For those interested in participating in the displays, please contact Lester Patterson, director, and Dutch oven cook chairman, at (831) 235-7358 or rams.7@juno.com.

Please note that no pets are allowed at the event.

Like this: Like Loading...