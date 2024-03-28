PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair announced that the Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant prize money has increased. The Queen will receive a $2,500 cash prize (previously $1,000), first Princess will receive $1,000 (previously $500), and second Princess will receive $500 (previously $250). Newly added cash prize winnings will also include Miss Congeniality $250, Interview $100, and Talent $100. Contestants also receive swag and prizes from local businesses.

Contestants must be between the ages of 17-24 on the opening day of the fair, Wednesday, July 17, and be a current resident (at least six months) of San Luis Obispo County and have never been married.

Each contestant will compete in the following four categories: Interview, Fair/Pageant Platform, Talent, Final Question and Evening Wear. If selected as Queen or Princess, they must be able to attend every day of the 2024 fair, participating in numerous public events, such as introducing performers, taking pictures and meeting with various dignitaries.

Applications are due Friday, April 12, by 11:59 p.m. and are available online at MidStateFair.com on the Applications page. For more information, contact pageant coordinator Patti Lucas at (805) 612-6971 or via email at pglucas19@gmail.com.

The first pageant meeting is on Wednesday, April 24, at 6 p.m. Contestants meet every Wednesday, and after that, at 6 p.m., they go through workshops to help make this the best experience. The pageant takes place on Wednesday, July 17, at 6 p.m. on the Frontier Stage. This show is free to watch with paid fair admission.

Feature Image by Brittany App

