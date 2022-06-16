The fire was extinguished just before 6 p.m. Wednesday evening

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a vegetation fire close to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15.

The vegetation fire, located on the North Spring Street exit, was closed off of southbound 101 and reopened just before 6 p.m. that night.

Paso Robles Press has reached out to Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services for details on the cause of the fire. According to Battalion Chief Jay Enns, 1/4 acre was burned. The fire is believed to have been caused by a trailer dragging something and throwing sparks as it exited the highway.

advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...