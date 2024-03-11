PASO ROBLES — On March 8 after 9 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department Dispatch received several 911 calls regarding shots fired in the area of Sherwood Park, 1860 Creston Road. Officers arrived in the area within a minute of being dispatched and were flagged down by an adult male who had suffered a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The male was transported to a local area hospital, where he was treated and released.

PRPD Detectives responded to the scene and are currently investigating. Early indication shows this shooting possibly stemmed from a physical altercation between the victim and a group of males within the park.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD 805-237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-529-STOP, or by texting “SLOTIPS” to CRIMES (274637).

