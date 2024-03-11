TEMPLETON — Tenet Health Central Coast hospitals welcomed two “Leap Babies” into the world on the rare February 29. Baby Angel made her debut at Twin Cities Community Hospital at 1:26 p.m., surrounded by her joyful family. Meanwhile, baby Elliot arrived at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center at 7:45 p.m., adding to the Leap Day celebrations.

Notably, baby Elliot’s arrival adds to the family’s collection of unique birthdays. Her sister celebrates her birthday on Christmas, and her father’s birthday falls on Halloween, making their family gatherings a calendar of festive occasions.

