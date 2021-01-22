PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles’ “Keep It Local” gift card program is now in full swing! Over 50 local businesses are participating in the campaign offering 20% discounts on full-value gift cards and certificates for a wide range of goods and services.

“We were very pleased with the rapid response from local businesses to participate in this program, and sales of the discounted gift cards have already started to roll in,” said Paul Sloan, Economic Development Manager for the City of Paso.

The Paso Robles “Keep it Local” Gift Card Program is designed to generate sales revenue for local businesses and save residents money on local goods and services.

The program funds incentives for locals to buy full-value gift cards or certificates from Paso Robles businesses at a 20% discount, and the City will fund the difference up to $1,000 per business, equating to $5,000 in sales revenue per business.

The discounted gift card program will continue until the allocated funds are disbursed, so Paso residents looking to take advantage of these special deals are strongly encouraged to act quickly while the offers are still available.

Participating businesses can be found listed at www.prcity.com/KeepItLocal.

For more information, contact Paul Sloan, Economic Development Manager, at 805.227.7237 or psloan@prcity.com.

This new promotion is the most recent effort by the City of Paso Robles to help offset the economic impact of the pandemic. Other programs have included $200,000 in CARES Act grants to small businesses, the Dining in the Park program, deferred or waived payments on parklet permits, providing parklet infrastructure, deferred business license fees, and waiving of TOT late fees.

About Paso Robles Economic Development

As of Jul. 29, 2020, the City has employed a full time Economic Development Manager in the City Manager’s Office to develop strategies to improve the economic strength of the City through business development, retention and expansion, workforce development, job creation and the diversification of Paso’s economy.

