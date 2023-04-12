Sarah Parsons to spearhead community outreach and fundraising for the nonprofit horse rescue

PASO ROBLES — Redwings Horse Sanctuary has announced Sarah Parsons as its new executive director, as she takes on the role of spearheading community outreach and fundraising for the nonprofit horse rescue and sanctuary. Parsons comes to the horse sanctuary after serving as executive director at the Paso Robles Children’s Museum for one year.

Founded in 1991 in Carmel and permanently located in Paso Robles since 2021, Redwings provides a safe haven for horses in need of rescue, rehabilitation, and permanent sanctuary.

Parsons, originally from Western New York, grew up riding horses and says she had a childhood dream of becoming a horse trainer. With a bachelor’s degree in sport management and a Master’s degree from California State University, Long Beach, Parsons’ career path led her to the nonprofit sector, where she worked for the Los Angeles Kings Foundation in fundraising and leadership roles.

“I now get to be an advocate for the animals that had such an impact in my own life,” said Parsons. “Redwings Horse Sanctuary has such a wonderful mission. What we do here needs to be shared with the community.”

Redwings Horse Sanctuary began in May 1991 as a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization in Carmel with a mission to end the abuse, neglect, and slaughter of horses, ponies, donkeys, mules, and burros through rescue and foster care. In its first year, Redwings rescued 15 equines from abusive or life-threatening situations. Redwings staff then rehabilitated the equines and matched them with carefully screened adoptive homes.

In 2014 Redwings was accredited by CARMA (California Race Management Account) and is an approved after-care partner for thoroughbreds that raced in California. In 2015 Redwings was accredited by the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA), a national organization, as an approved after-care facility for retired racehorses. Then on Sept. 30, 2016, Redwings received full accreditation from GFAS (Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries), an international organization that provides certification for animal sanctuaries through verification and accreditation.

Today 86 horses call Redwings home. The facility has everything from the smallest miniature horse to the largest draft horse. The herd of nine burros from Death Valley are at the entrance of the sanctuary to greet all the staff, visitors, and volunteers each day. Redwings’ herd of Mustangs from the Pryor Mountains of Montana are very popular with guests, and its draft herd, rescued from the Premarin auctions in Canada, stand regally at the top of their hill and keep a watchful eye over the ranch.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary is now at its permanent home at 6875 Union Road in Paso Robles. For more information, visit redwingshorsesanctuary.org.

