Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez was convicted of thirteen felony counts, including sexual crimes, burglary, and theft

SAN LUIS OBISPO — District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Apr. 27, that San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen has sentenced Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez (43) to serve 8 years, 8 months in state prison to be followed by 46-years-to-life in state prison.

On Mar. 26, 2021, a San Luis Obispo County jury found Alarcon-Nunez guilty of 13 felonies, including assault with the intent to commit rape during a residential burglary, four counts of burglary of an occupied residence, one count of rape by force, two counts of rape of an intoxicated individual, one count of oral copulation of an intoxicated individual, one count of assault with intent to commit rape and one count of grand theft. The crimes were committed between July 2017 and January 2018 and involved the victimization of five women, four of whom were local college students.

Three of the five courageous survivors provided powerful statements to the court describing the impact these crimes have had on their lives. One 19-year-old survivor explained that she used to live in “the happiest place in America” until being victimized in her own home.

She noted that this conviction and sentence provide a “chance for justice.” Another survivor applauded the support of her family and others in helping her heal, concluding that she is “a good person with a bright future” who refuses to let the defendant’s cowardly actions control her life. One final survivor credited her family and counselor with providing support and a degree of comfort in knowing that she is not alone.

“We acknowledge the courage of these five survivors in providing the testimony and evidence necessary to achieve justice,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Their voices were heard loud and clear by this jury. The defendant’s predatory actions decisively illustrate that he is not safe to be out in the community, and with his imprisonment, he will be unable to victimize anyone again.”

A copy of the charging document can be found by visiting slocounty.ca.gov.

The investigation was conducted by the San Luis Obispo City Police Department in collaboration with various law enforcement partners including, the Santa Barbara City Police Department, Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Pismo Beach Police Department, and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorneys Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Melissa Chabra.

Contact Assistant District Attorney Eric J. Dobroth at (805)781.5819 with any questions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related