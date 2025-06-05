TEMPLETON — An Atascadero man sustained major injuries following a solo motorcycle crash on the evening of Wednesday, June 4. The incident occurred around 7:35 p.m. on El Pomar Drive, east of Vaquero Road, in a rural area of San Luis Obispo County. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the rider was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control while navigating a curve, leading to his ejection from the motorcycle.

Upon CHP arrival, it was determined a 51-year-old male, Jeremy Thomas, was riding a black 2018 Suzuki motorcycle westbound on El Pomar Drive at a high rate of speed. While negotiating a curve in the roadway, Thomas lost control of the Suzuki, causing it to travel across the opposing traffic lane and onto the south shoulder, where he was ejected from the motorcycle. Thomas sustained major injuries and was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Alcohol and/or drugs were not suspected to have been a factor in this crash; this crash is pending further investigation by the California Highway Patrol Templeton Area office.

