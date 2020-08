Cal Fire SLO reported firefighters are battling a wildland fire near Katacreek Road in Creston and is currently over 50 acres. Road closures in effect on Hwy 58 and evacuations are taking place.

This is a developing story check back for more details as they become available.

VIew of fire from Paso Robles. Contributed Photo.

