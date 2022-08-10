City Council to Interview Applicants on August 24

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Council is seeking eligible applicants for an appointment to fill the unexpired term for an at-large Paso Robles City Council seat until December 2022. The candidate appointed to fill the vacant seat will serve as a City Council Member until the expiration of the term of the vacant seat in December 2022 following the City’s General Municipal Election to be held on November 8. Applications to be considered for appointment are available now and will be accepted through Friday, Aug.19 at 5 p.m.

Applicants must meet the following requirements to be considered for appointment:

At least 18 years of age A resident within the city limits of the City of Paso Robles A registered voter of the City of Paso Robles.

Because the vacant seat was originally elected prior to the City moving to a by-district election system, applicants can reside in any part of the City for purposes of seeking this temporary appointment. Applications are available at Boards & Commissions | Paso Robles, CA (prcity.com) or at the City Clerk’s Office within City Hall at 1000 Spring St. For further information please contact City Clerk Melissa Boyer at cityclerk@prcity.com or (805) 237-3960.

Qualifying applications received by the deadline will be presented to the City Council for consideration. Qualified applicants must attend an interview with the City Council at a Special Meeting tentatively planned for Wednesday, August 24, in the City Council Chambers, located at 1000 Spring St, Paso Robles.

This at-large seat will become the District 2 seat following the next election. The District 2 seat is one of three elected positions included on the Consolidated General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The term of the seat is four years, expiring in December 2026. Residents interested in running for this seat must make an appointment with the City Clerk to receive and submit campaign documents during the Nomination Period which is currently open and ends on August 12, 2022 at 5 p.m. There is no extension of the nomination period after August 12.

All interested individuals who are registered voters residing in District 2 should contact City Clerk Melissa Boyer at cityclerk@prcity.com or (805) 237-3960 as soon as possible to set an appointment to pull nomination paperwork.

More information on elections within the City of Paso Robles can be found at: prcity.com/1041/Elections.

