The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office released the name of its deputy that was shot Wednesday morning in Paso Robles.

The deputy is 28-year-old Nicholas Dreyfus. He was wounded in Wednesday’s active-shooter incident.

He began with the SLO County Sheriff’s Office in October 2018. He is assigned to the North County Sheriff’s Station in Templeton.

While searching for the suspect, believed to be Mason James Lira, 26, of Monterey, in the active-shooter incident, Dreyfus was shot in the face. He was transported to a local hospital and then flown to a trauma center out of the area where he underwent successful surgery.

He is listed in guarded condition and his prognosis is good.

Dreyfus is married. His wife and family members are with him as he recovers.

A search for Lira is ongoing. Lira is also believed to have shot and killed a homeless man Wednesday near the Amtrak train station in Paso Robles.

Lira was reportedly last seen making a purchase Thursday morning at a Chevron gas station on Ramada Avenue outside of Paso Robles.

Update: A “Go Fund Me” fundraiser was started by a local resident for Deputy Dreyfus and his family to support.

