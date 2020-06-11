Update 5:45 p.m. – Gunman ‘down’ in Salinas riverbed south of Paso Robles

Update 4:15 p.m. — Suspect secured in the riverbed, non-responsive, possible fatality.

Update 4:05 p.m. — Two officers shot west of train tracks by vineyard.

Update 2:45 p.m. — Shelter-in-place issued for all of Templeton.

Update 2:30 p.m. — Highway 46 West offramp closed at Highway 101 and Ramada. Shelter-in-place went out for the Highway 101 and Highway 46 West intersection. Police are asking the public to stay away. Reports of an officer shot in the leg. Medical unit coming in and establishing a landing zone off of Ramada.

Update 2 p.m. — Lots of police activity at Ramada and Highway 46. Report of shots fired near concrete plant.

Update 1 p.m. – Manhunt for suspect is still underway, County Sheriff, FBI and local officials are searching surrounding areas by Ramada and the bridge in Templeton.

Background: A man, believed to be Mason James Lira, 26, of Monterey, allegedly shot numerous times at the Paso Robles Police Department station in Downtown Paso Robles early Wednesday morning, June 10, and continued to shoot at law enforcement as they exited and arrived at the station. A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputy was allegedly shot by the gunman in the face and taken to a trauma center outside of the area. The deputy was in stable but serious condition as of Wednesday evening. While authorities searched for the shooter, business owners near the Paso Robles Amtrak train station, a few blocks south of the police station alerted police to a dead body. A 58-year-old homeless man was found dead with a single gunshot from “close proximity” to the head. Police believe the shooter is responsible for the death of the homeless man. A photo of the alleged shooter was released to the public Wednesday afternoon and later that night he was identified as Lira.

Update 10:28 a.m. – CHP Helicopter slowly circling the Ramada area, now headed back to Paso Robles following the Salinas River now circling the Niblick bridge.

Paso Robles Press on Scene. Photo by Nicholas Mattson

Update 9:50 a.m.: Officials have searched La Bellasera Hotel and Suites and are working through nearby Target in The Crossings shopping center on Theatre Drive. Pulling in multiple agencies, including Tulare County, Santa Barbara County, FBI, and other surrounding counties to assist with the manhunt.

Update 9:20 a.m. – Authorities are still searching several areas on Ramada, advised to stay clear of area.

Update 8:48 a.m. – Officials are searching underground culvert on 46 West and 101.

Update 8:30 a.m. – Officials are searching for Lira in the field, train tracks and the riverbed on the east side of Ramada Drive. SWAT, Sheriff Deputies and local Police are all on the scene.

Update 7:55 a.m. – Reports coming in of sightings of the suspect in several areas including Atascadero by San Anselmo Rd and the Circle K. Officials are following up on every lead.

Update 7:20 a.m. – Suspect Lira was reported to stop in at the Chevron gas station on Ramada Drive off of Highway 46 around 2 a.m., the clerk called 911 as soon as Lira left with his purchase. He was reported to be sweating profusely, exhausted and talking to himself.

Authorities rushed to the location but the suspect was able to evade officers. Reports show that he was on the train tracks by Ramada Drive headed to Templeton. Apparently Lira dropped his dufflebag and it is now in possession of officials. Reports of several gun shots fired in the area during the early morning hours. The search continues.

At this time all trains are shut down. It is advised to stay away from the area along Highway 101 from Ramada Drive to Templeton. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous do not approach him, call officials immediately.

Update: 5:50 a.m. – Police search is still ongoing, the suspect Mason James Lira, is on the run. After a long night searching the Grand View apartments in Paso Robles on 1st and Spring the search then moved back to the riverbed along the Highway 101 and Highway 46. Northbound Highway 101 off-ramp to Highway 46 is back was closed for a period of time but is back open. The search for the suspect is still ongoing.

Update 11:50 p.m. – Male subject seen directly below the parking lot of JC Penny in the riverbed was not the suspect. Police will head back to post.

Update 11:37 p.m. – Search continues in the riverbed behind Kohl’s Department Store.

Update 11:25 p.m. – All units have moved out of the apartment complex.

Update 11:06 p.m. – Multiple agencies back on the scene.

Update 11 p.m. – Police referenced an apartment complex on 1st and Spring, Possibly the abandoned Grand View Apartments.

Update 10:55 p.m. – Police are setting up a perimeter at Spring Street.

Update 10:45 p.m. – Active shooter in downtown Paso, reports of multiple shots fired. Paso Robles police are conducting a search around Spring and first street. Police advise to avoid the area.

Original Report: At 9:33 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office released that they identified the suspect in the shooting incident which killed a local man and seriously wounded a Sheriff’s Deputy in Paso Robles early this morning. The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Mason James Lira, a transient from the Monterey area. Lira is accused of a shooting spree which began at approximately 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning when he started shooting at the Paso Robles Police Department building.

A Sheriff’s Deputy who responded to that call was shot in the face and later a local man was found shot to death at the Paso Robles train station. A widespread search of downtown Paso Robles was conducted but the suspect was not located. Lira is considered armed and dangerous. If a member of the public spots Lira, you are advised not to make contact with him. Instead call 911 and report his location to law enforcement.

Mug Shot Relased by San Luis Sheriff’s Deaprtment of Suspect Mason James Lira.

