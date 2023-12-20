With the holiday season in full swing, there’s no better time to explore downtown Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — In a celebration of holiday spirit and creativity, downtown businesses in Paso Robles were recognized for their outstanding Christmas decorations in an event presented by the Paso Robles Main Street Association.

Decoration Winners:

Outstanding Award: Floral Parlor

Outstanding Award: Birch Fabrics

Traditional Holiday: Great American Antiques Mall

Best Decorated Business: Reminisce Antiques Etc.

Special Holiday Lighting: Just Baked

These businesses demonstrated exceptional dedication to creating a festive atmosphere that captivated the community and added a special touch to the holiday season.

As downtown Paso Robles transforms into a winter wonderland, locals and visitors alike are invited to discover the magic of Christmas. The streets adorned with enchanting decorations provide the perfect backdrop for holiday shopping, turning the experience into a joyous and memorable affair.

With the holiday season in full swing, there’s no better time to explore downtown Paso Robles for those last-minute gifts. Support local businesses, find unique treasures, and immerse yourself in the true spirit of the season.

For more information about festive events and activities organized by the Paso Robles Main Street Association, please visit pasoroblesdowntown.org.

