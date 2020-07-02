PASO ROBLES — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association postponed several 2020 events in the Downtown City Park. The combined Paso Robles Olive and Central Coast Lavender Festival is tentatively rescheduled to Aug. 22, 2020.

Since the State and San Luis Obispo County restrictions on gatherings and events continue, Main Street’s Executive Board of Directors decided to postpone the Central Coast Lavender Festival and Paso Robles Olive Festival to next year. Main Street’s focus and priority is the safety and health of its attendees, sponsors and volunteers.

Main Street’s remaining 2020 events between September and December, have not been postponed or canceled at this time.

Per the City of Paso Robles and CDC guidelines: All public events in the City of Paso Robles are tentatively scheduled at this time; therefore, no events will be permitted until the City of Paso Robles receives revised guidelines from the CDC.

Main Street is working closely with the City of Paso Robles. If tentative dates change for future events, Main Street will announce via a press release, email, social media, and on its website. To keep updated, visit pasoroblesdowntown.org/celebrate for a list of events and other news.

“Main Street Team and Board of Directors hope all continue to stay safe and healthy during this time,” officials stated. “We thank our community, volunteers, vendors and partnering sponsors for your ongoing support of Main Street and our events throughout the year. We look forward to seeing you when we can continue to bring our community together for events in Downtown Paso Robles.”

