TEMPLETON — The Templeton Community Services District is pleased to announce its lineup for the upcoming Templeton Recreation Concerts in the Park series. The 10 bands selected represent a diverse mix of music, including rock, country, blues, classics, funk, folk, pop, swing, and R&B that will appeal to everyone.

June 12: The Rockin’ Bs Band (Country, Rock and More)

June 19: Bad Obsession (Classic Rock and Country)

June 26: The Molly Ringwald Project (’80s Rock, Pop, and Dance)

July 3: Talie & The Troublemakers (Eclectic Dance, Rock, and Pop)

July 10: The Vibe Setters (Soulful Funk)

July 17: Josh Rosenblum Band (Funky Pop/Rock with roots in Jazz/Blues)

July 31: Death and Taxes Swing Band (Big Band Swing)

August 7: ghost/monster (Hits from all the Eras)

August 14: Big Wheel Cobra (Classic/Modern Rock)

August 21: Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band (Country & Old Time Rock N Roll)

The Templeton Recreation summer concert series will take place on Wednesday evenings at Templeton Park starting June 12 and ending on Aug. 21. There will be no concert on July 24.

Bring your family and friends (but no dogs, please) to Templeton Park with your low-back lawn chairs and blankets. Sit back, relax, and enjoy an evening of free musical entertainment from 6 to 8 p.m. In addition to the concert each week, food and beverages will be available for purchase from their approved vendors throughout the park.

All concerts are free thanks to their Concert Presenters Templeton Recreation Foundation, Castoro Cellars and WM, their Diamond Sponsor Mechanics Bank, plus the support they receive from local community members and businesses as their Platinum and Gold sponsors.

Concert sponsors are still needed to offset more than $30,000 in program expenses. If interested, contact them at (805) 434-4909 or email bheil@templetoncsd.org as soon as possible so that they can add your name to the colored posters and flyers, social media campaigns, plus other local area publications.

For additional concert information, please visit templetoncsd.org or their Templeton Recreation Concerts in the Park Facebook page.

