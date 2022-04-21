No foul play is suspected at this time

PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office coroners unit has identified the body found beside the road at Highway 46 and Estrella Road in Whitley Gardens on Sunday.

The man has been identified as 47-year-old Adrian Reyna of Wasco. No foul play is suspected. However, an autopsy will be conducted later this week to determine the cause of death.

On Sunday, April 17, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an adult male found deceased. The body was found approximately 5 miles from a vehicle thought to be associated with Reyna.

This is a developing story; we will update as information becomes available.

