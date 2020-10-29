SAN LUIS OBISPO — A project to raise the profile of the US Highway 101 southbound on-off ramps at Marsh Street will begin on Monday, Nov. 2.

This project will result in overnight closures of the US 101 Southbound on/off ramps during the overnight hours Sunday night through Friday morning from 8 pm until 6 am. Motorists will encounter shoulder closures weekdays during the daytime hours.

The US 101 southbound on/off ramps at Broad Street and Madonna Road will remain open. Delays should not exceed 10 minutes.

The contractor for this $213,000 project is Granite Construction of Watsonville. This project is scheduled to be complete in December 2020, weather permitting.

For traffic updates on state highways in San Luis Obispo County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

