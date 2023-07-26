PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair, held at the Paso Robles Event Center, is proactively addressing the recent confirmation of Vesicular Stomatitis (VS) in San Luis Obispo County. In response to the outbreak, stringent measures have been put in place to prevent the disease from entering the fairgrounds.

All horses participating in the upcoming Horse Show events are now required to undergo thorough health checks before entering the Fairgrounds. A veterinarian issued health certificate, obtained within 48 hours prior to arrival at the Fairgrounds, will be necessary for entry. In cases where no prior health certificate is available, a vet will be on-site to conduct the necessary examination before granting entry.

To maintain strict controls, any horses displaying oral lesions, sores, or abrasions will be denied entry and not permitted to participate in the fair’s events.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair, themed “Shake, Rattle & Roll!” runs from July 19 to July 30. To stay updated and connected, attendees can follow the fair’s activities on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

