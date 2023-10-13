PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is set to commemorate its 93rd Pioneer Day Parade on Saturday, October 14. The celebration will kick off at 10 a.m. and is anticipated to conclude around 1 p.m. To accommodate the festivities, downtown streets will be temporarily closed to traffic.

Residents and visitors planning to attend are encouraged to be cautious as pedestrians will be crossing the roadways when arriving and departing from the event. The Pioneer Day Parade promises to be a vibrant celebration of the city’s heritage, featuring a colorful procession of floats, marching bands, and community groups.

Make sure to join the Paso Robles community for a day filled with tradition, history, and fun as they come together to celebrate this annual event.

