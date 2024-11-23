PASO ROBLES — On Thursday, Nov. 21, at approximately 8:50 p.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision on southbound US-101 at Wellsona Road.

The incident occurred when a 47-year-old Arizona resident, driving a black 2012 Ford F-450 towing a horse trailer, crossed the southbound lanes of US-101 for unknown reasons. His vehicle collided with a red 2020 Ram 1500 pickup,driven by 37-year-old of Gonzales. The front of the Ram struck the left side of the horse trailer.

Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported, and all occupants were wearing seatbelts. CHP confirmed that alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation by the CHP Templeton Area office.

